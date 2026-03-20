Leibman Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group comprises 2.7% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 257.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Kinsale Capital Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinsale Capital Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus remains centered around a “Hold” recommendation, reflecting mixed views across the sell-side rather than broad bullish conviction. Kinsale Receives Average Hold

Analysts’ consensus remains centered around a “Hold” recommendation, reflecting mixed views across the sell-side rather than broad bullish conviction. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies downgraded KNSL from “Hold” to “Underperform” and cut its price target to $312 from $392 — a material cut that signals near-term downside risk and likely pressured sentiment. Jefferies Downgrade Finviz Quote

Jefferies downgraded KNSL from “Hold” to “Underperform” and cut its price target to $312 from $392 — a material cut that signals near-term downside risk and likely pressured sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near-term and medium-term EPS forecasts for Kinsale — trimming quarterly estimates (several Q1–Q4 quarters across 2026–2027) and lowering FY2026–FY2028 projections (e.g., FY2026 from $20.41 to $20.23, FY2027 to $22.17). These downward revisions reduce forward earnings visibility and may weigh on valuation expectations. Zacks Estimate Cuts

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $326.26 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.96 and a twelve month high of $512.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $384.82 and its 200 day moving average is $403.23.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $483.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.66 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 26.87%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $422.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $392.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:KNSL) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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