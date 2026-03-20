Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Sells 3,799 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IDEX by 193.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,364,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,124 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of IDEX by 250.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,730,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $156,009,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 142.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 652,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,588,000 after purchasing an additional 383,221 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on IDEX in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.22.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $187.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.64 and a 200-day moving average of $180.35. IDEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $153.36 and a 1-year high of $217.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.