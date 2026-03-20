Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Sells 3,517 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23,503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,786 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,234 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Honeywell International by 130.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,845,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,972 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 424.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,153,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,865,000 after purchasing an additional 933,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Honeywell International by 21.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,535,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $744,054,000 after purchasing an additional 626,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.65.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $229.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $248.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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