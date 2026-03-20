Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.1% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $27,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Bank of America by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

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Bank of America Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.99 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $337.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore set a $59.00 price target on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

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