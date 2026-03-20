Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF (NASDAQ:THMZ) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF (NASDAQ:THMZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0381 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a 853.6% increase from Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00399.

Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF Trading Down 2.2%

Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $36.13.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000.

About Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF

The Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF (THMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in global companies of any market capitalization. The funds selection process aims to identify global megatrends and themes that are likely to shape the future. THMZ was launched on Apr 4, 2025 and is issued by Lazard.

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