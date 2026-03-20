Lawrence Ricketts Sells 1,491 Shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $34,546.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 190,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,394.74. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lawrence Ricketts also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,501 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $58,473.38.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

NYSE OLP opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $493.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 172.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1,440.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 52,252 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (up from $26.50) on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OLP

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

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One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty’s strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

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