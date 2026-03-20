Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.80.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.21. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $139.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 58.58%. The company had revenue of $595.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.70 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.720-5.830 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 102,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 74,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

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Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

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