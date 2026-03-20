Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $222.05 and last traded at $228.36. Approximately 25,995,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 12,183,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna set a $325.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.35.

Get Lam Research alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.72 and a 200 day moving average of $176.12. The stock has a market cap of $285.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bayban purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.