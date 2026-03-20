Lake Street Capital Increases Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target to $44.00

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LINC. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research set a $38.00 price target on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

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Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.84. 221,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,402. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.86%.The business had revenue of $142.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In other news, COO Chad D. Nyce sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $308,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 174,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,358,519. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Jean Young sold 7,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $285,011.79. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,679.57. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,665 shares of company stock worth $16,061,744. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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