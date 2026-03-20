Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $304.8182.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Labcorp from $313.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.91, for a total value of $156,130.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,782.89. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan C. Meltzer sold 87 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.42, for a total value of $25,266.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,782 shares in the company, valued at $807,948.44. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,113 shares of company stock worth $4,547,450. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Labcorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,879,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,593,395,000 after buying an additional 156,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,356,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,343,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,863,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,003 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,204,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,728,000 after purchasing an additional 207,962 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Price Performance

Labcorp stock opened at $263.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Labcorp has a one year low of $209.38 and a one year high of $293.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.550-18.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Labcorp will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.53%.

Labcorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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