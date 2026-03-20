L.B. Foster Details 2026 Outlook, Rail Tech Shift and Precast Growth at Sidoti Conference

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) executives outlined the company’s strategy, growth priorities, and 2026 outlook during a Sidoti & Company event, emphasizing a multi-year portfolio refresh that has shifted the business toward higher-margin rail technology and expanded precast concrete offerings.

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Company overview and segment mix

President and CEO John Kasel said the company, founded in 1902 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, generates about 92% of its business in North America. L.B. Foster reports results in two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services and Infrastructure Solutions.

Kasel pointed to 2026 guidance ofin sales, noting it follows what he described as a “nice ending” to 2025. He also described the company’s recent focus as “streamlining,” concentrating on what it does well, and improving returns in challenging external environments.

Management highlighted three acquisitions over the past several decades that it said broadened capabilities and geographic reach: CXT (precast and prestressed concrete), Portec Rail in 2010 (which expanded the company’s presence beyond North America into Western Europe), and TEW Plus in 2015 (which added technology innovation).

Rail segment: core products plus friction management and monitoring

Kasel described Rail Products as the historical base of the company—supplying track materials to freight, transit, regional, and commuter rail customers—but said L.B. Foster has increasingly emphasized higher-value offerings that help customers operate more efficiently.

He highlighted Global Friction Management, which the company gained through the Portec acquisition. Kasel said the product helps operators manage rail systems more effectively, improve safety, save fuel, and extend asset life, citing examples where untreated assets may last “a year or so” but can last “up to 10 years” in difficult conditions with L.B. Foster’s products. He also discussed a growing focus on technology services that provide information on track performance so customers can manage operations and avoid unnecessary slowdowns.

In a Q&A discussion, Kasel said friction management is now “required” by customers, contrasting it with earlier years when it “wasn’t really understood.” He cited customer fuel savings “up to 3.7%” and noted that L.B. Foster also provides services that perform friction-management work for customers, addressing both fuel and labor considerations.

Kasel also discussed Total Track Monitoring, including wheel impact load detectors and other technologies intended to help railroads identify issues such as out-of-spec equipment and track conditions. He said the business is a smaller portion of the portfolio today but is a differentiator and an area where the company is investing additional SG&A to expand capabilities and customer value, including helping rail operators reduce dwell time and safely increase track utilization.

On addressable markets, Kasel said Rail Products operates in an approximately $450 million market in which L.B. Foster estimates it holds about 42% share. For Rail Technologies, he cited a roughly $570 million global market and said the market is growing near 5%, while L.B. Foster is growing close to 15% and gaining share.

Infrastructure: steel coating and precast concrete expansion

Within Infrastructure Solutions, management described two components: steel products—primarily pipe coating for midstream energy applications—and precast concrete. Kasel said the company is seeing a “real jump up in demand” for energy in North America, and that L.B. Foster coats 12- to 24-inch pipe used in distribution networks for corrosion protection.

Precast concrete was presented as the larger opportunity. Kasel reviewed the company’s CXT Buildings business, describing a roughly $200 million addressable market and stating that L.B. Foster generated $86 million in sales last year, representing about 44% share. Beyond buildings, he said the company is expanding into water-related precast products for potable water, septic, and other civil works needs.

Kasel characterized water-related precast as the company’s largest addressable market, estimating it at $14 billion and describing it as fragmented and growing at over 5%. He said L.B. Foster’s share is small today, but that the company is prioritizing growth in this area as a long-term driver of top-line expansion.

Asked where L.B. Foster sees the biggest precast opportunities, Kasel cited both geography and product expansion, with a focus on the southern U.S. and eastern coastal areas. He pointed to water transmission as a key focus and referenced product families including Envirocast and Envirokeeper. He said expansion efforts will include states such as Florida, Tennessee, the Carolinas, Georgia, and Texas, and emphasized that growth can come from leveraging existing facilities without adding significant new “brick and mortar.”

Financial progress, seasonality, and 2026 expectations

EVP and CFO William Thalman said the “refresh strategy” launched in 2021 has produced “solid results,” including portfolio repositioning and profitability gains on modest sales growth. He stated the company has doubled EBITDA on about 5% sales growth since 2021, with margins expanding about 430 basis points. He cited EBITDA rising from $19 million in 2021 to $39 million last year.

For 2026, Thalman said the midpoint of guidance implies sales growth of about 3.7%, with EBITDA growing just over 11%. He said midpoint free cash flow is about $20 million, lower than 2025 because of heavier 2026 capital spending tied to “very strong growth opportunities” in precast.

Management also reviewed seasonality, describing results as “lumpy” due to construction cycles, with stronger sales and profitability typically occurring in the second and third quarters. Thalman said 2025 was skewed by railroad spending delays later in the year, while 2026 is expected to be more typical, with a stronger first quarter than the prior year due to fewer government-spending-related impacts on early rail demand.

Balance sheet, capital priorities, and shareholder returns

Thalman said leverage ended 2025 at just under 1x and is expected to move to just above 1x and potentially near 1.5x early in 2026 as working capital builds for the construction season, before trending down in the back half of the year as cash is generated.

He said the company has generated about $28 million on average in free cash flow over the past three years and noted the presence of a net operating loss (NOL) that provides a tax shield “for the foreseeable future.” He also highlighted an active share repurchase program, stating the company repurchased just over 9% of shares outstanding through the end of last year and has just under $29 million remaining in authorization.

Kasel reiterated capital priorities, emphasizing balance sheet discipline, capital expenditures of about 2.7% of sales (around $15 million at the midpoint), and continued share repurchases. He said the company bought back 121,000 shares in Q4 and has $28.7 million remaining under authorization, adding that management views the stock as a “great value” and intends to continue repurchasing shares.

On M&A, Kasel said the company has not completed a large acquisition since 2023, but will continue to evaluate “tuck-in” opportunities, particularly in infrastructure and precast.

In closing remarks during Q&A, Kasel said L.B. Foster spent recent years getting “smaller before we got large,” with the goal of strengthening core competencies and improving profitability. He said management expects to provide an updated three-to-five-year projection later in the year after putting “a couple good quarters” behind the company.

About L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company is a diversified infrastructure solutions provider offering products and services to the transportation, energy, and construction markets. Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company has built a reputation for delivering specialty materials and engineering solutions that support critical infrastructure projects across various industries.

The company’s operations are organized into three primary segments: Rail Products & Services, Construction Products, and Tubular & Energy Products.

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