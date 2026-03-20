Kopion Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SoundThinking, Inc. $SSTI

Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,170 shares during the quarter. SoundThinking comprises 5.6% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SoundThinking worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yost Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Samjo Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

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SoundThinking Stock Performance

SSTI stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. SoundThinking, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $19.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSTI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of SoundThinking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSTI

Insider Activity at SoundThinking

In other SoundThinking news, major shareholder Veradace Partners Lp purchased 105,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $755,983.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,008,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,747.52. This represents a 5.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 137,417 shares of company stock valued at $979,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact.

See Also

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