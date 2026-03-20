Kopion Asset Management LLC Has $9.97 Million Position in Magnite, Inc. $MGNI

Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 149.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,858 shares during the quarter. Magnite comprises 7.1% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,829,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,480,000 after buying an additional 1,868,188 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 419.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,793,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,456 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,548,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,174,000 after buying an additional 1,092,147 shares during the period. Finally, 325 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 21,529 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $258,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 388,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,100. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Trading Down 1.8%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56.

Several research analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Magnite from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magnite

Magnite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) operates as an independent sell-side advertising platform that enables publishers and digital media owners to monetize their inventory through programmatic advertising. Formed in 2020 through the merger of Rubicon Project and Telaria, Magnite combines technologies for desktop, mobile, connected television (CTV) and digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad exchanges. The company provides an end-to-end solution designed to help media owners optimize yield across open marketplaces, private marketplaces and programmatic guaranteed deals.

At the core of Magnite’s offering is its supply-side platform (SSP), which connects publishers’ ad impressions to demand-side platforms (DSPs) through real-time bidding (RTB).

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