Kopion Asset Management LLC Has $11.10 Million Holdings in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Kopion Asset Management LLC decreased its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,182 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC makes up 7.9% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 50,593 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 174,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 80.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,172,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,621 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25,468.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 305,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David Light sold 6,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $413,411.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,462.15. This represents a 56.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alf Melin sold 43,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $2,749,564.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 238,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,086,996.79. This trade represents a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,210,092 shares of company stock worth $75,322,232. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.47.

Read Our Latest Report on TechnipFMC

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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