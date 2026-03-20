KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.8% of KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $660.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $687.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $679.58. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $700.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Trending Headlines about iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Positive Sentiment: Early strength ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s remarks lifted futures briefly, showing there was still demand for index exposure before the later pullback. Article Title

Early strength ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s remarks lifted futures briefly, showing there was still demand for index exposure before the later pullback. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks primer outlines IVV’s long-term, passive S&P 500 exposure — useful context for buy-and-hold investors but not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

A Zacks primer outlines IVV’s long-term, passive S&P 500 exposure — useful context for buy-and-hold investors but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The S&P index owner’s move to license 24/7 perpetual futures on a crypto exchange is a structural market development that could extend trading hours/liquidity for the index over time, but it’s not an immediate driver for IVV performance. Article Title

The S&P index owner’s move to license 24/7 perpetual futures on a crypto exchange is a structural market development that could extend trading hours/liquidity for the index over time, but it’s not an immediate driver for IVV performance. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch warns “considerable damage” beneath the market surface as oil surges and the Iran conflict continues, elevating input-cost and geopolitical risk for S&P 500 sectors and pressuring index performance. Article Title

MarketWatch warns “considerable damage” beneath the market surface as oil surges and the Iran conflict continues, elevating input-cost and geopolitical risk for S&P 500 sectors and pressuring index performance. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its 2026 year-end S&P 500 target (7,200 from 7,500), flagging market complacency and the risk that oil supply shocks and demand weakness are underpriced — a direct negative for index ETFs like IVV. Article Title

JPMorgan cut its 2026 year-end S&P 500 target (7,200 from 7,500), flagging market complacency and the risk that oil supply shocks and demand weakness are underpriced — a direct negative for index ETFs like IVV. Negative Sentiment: Hot PPI data combined with an oil spike tightened the Fed outlook and knocked stocks lower as investors re-priced the path for rates and growth — a key driver behind the S&P pullback that hits IVV. Article Title

Hot PPI data combined with an oil spike tightened the Fed outlook and knocked stocks lower as investors re-priced the path for rates and growth — a key driver behind the S&P pullback that hits IVV. Negative Sentiment: Intraday futures and technical pieces note the S&P and Nasdaq approaching support as volatility contracts — underscoring that the immediate market structure has weakened and IVV is vulnerable to further downside if support breaks. Article Title

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.