Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KRMN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Karman from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Karman from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Karman in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Karman in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Karman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

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Karman Stock Up 4.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:KRMN opened at $105.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion and a PE ratio of 422.34. Karman has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $118.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karman by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,342,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,556 shares during the period. Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Karman in the third quarter worth about $319,861,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Karman by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,088,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,166,000 after purchasing an additional 877,462 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,803,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Karman by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,326,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,395,000 after buying an additional 862,089 shares during the period.

Karman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

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