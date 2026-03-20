Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) CEO Buys $49,392.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTRGet Free Report) CEO Ron Yekutiel purchased 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,971,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,768,329.76. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kaltura Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.19. 892,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,951. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a market cap of $176.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.06. Kaltura, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.33.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $45.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLTR. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,251 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 294,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kaltura by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kaltura by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,704,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 83,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaltura has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLTR

Kaltura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc (NASDAQ: KLTR) is a leading provider of video technology solutions designed to empower organizations to create, manage, distribute and monetize video content at scale. The company’s cloud-native platform supports an array of use cases including enterprise communications, online learning, virtual events, media delivery and over-the-top (OTT) television services. By combining open-source roots with software-as-a-service (SaaS) flexibility, Kaltura offers organizations the ability to tailor their video workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing collaboration, learning management and content management systems.

Key offerings from Kaltura include a comprehensive video management system, live streaming and video conferencing capabilities, lecture capture for educational institutions, virtual events and webinars, and turnkey OTT solutions.

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