Junex (CVE:JNX) Shares Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Junex Inc. (CVE:JNX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 15,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 85,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Junex Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41.

Junex Company Profile

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Junex Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration company in Québec. It holds exploration permits on approximately 1.9 million acres of land located in the Appalachian basin in the province of Québec. The company's principal property is the Galt project, which covers an area of 16,645 acres located to the west of Gaspé Peninsula. It also produces and sells natural brine products; and provides oil and gas drilling, completion work, and well testing services, as well as geophysics and geology consulting services to its partners operating in oil and gas exploration.

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