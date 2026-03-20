JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 91,895 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.52% of Avery Dennison worth $65,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $7,721,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,019,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $3,477,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 211,147 shares in the company, valued at $36,714,240.36. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total value of $223,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,104.60. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,150. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

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Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE AVY opened at $163.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.96. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Further Reading

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