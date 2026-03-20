JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 312,191 Shares of Brunswick Corporation $BC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,191 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.55% of Brunswick worth $63,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 50.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 705.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brunswick from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on Brunswick in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.9%

Brunswick stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.85. Brunswick Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $90.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 4,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $435,239.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 39,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,481.20. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 38,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $3,312,304.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,169 shares in the company, valued at $23,472,388.64. This represents a 12.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.