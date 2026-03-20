JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 23,184 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $63,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $183.57 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $194.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.04 and its 200-day moving average is $179.48.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

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