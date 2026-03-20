JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $64.97 Million Stock Position in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 564,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,234 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.03% of Sanmina worth $64,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 27.2% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Argus boosted their price target on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Sanmina Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $130.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.01. Sanmina Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $185.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.47%.The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $166,205.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,045.40. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $519,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,479.45. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock worth $2,290,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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