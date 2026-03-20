JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $57.96 Million Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,386 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $57,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2,557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.77 and a 1 year high of $179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.48.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $198.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.36 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price target on Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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