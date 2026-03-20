JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts YSS (NYSE:YSS) Price Target to $38.00

YSS (NYSE:YSS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YSS. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of YSS in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of YSS in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of YSS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of YSS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of YSS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

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YSS Trading Up 18.9%

YSS News Roundup

Shares of NYSE:YSS traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. 4,659,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,780. YSS has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $38.47.

Here are the key news stories impacting YSS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported large revenue gains and raised forward visibility — 2025 revenue surged ~52% to $386M and management guided 2026 revenue to $545M–$595M with positive EBITDA, giving investors growth + path-to-profitability exposure. Blockonomi article

Company reported large revenue gains and raised forward visibility — 2025 revenue surged ~52% to $386M and management guided 2026 revenue to $545M–$595M with positive EBITDA, giving investors growth + path-to-profitability exposure. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue beat consensus (Q4 revenue $105.35M vs. ~$104.05M) and full-year growth metrics underscore strong demand momentum that traders are rewarding. Quiver Quantitative article

Quarterly revenue beat consensus (Q4 revenue $105.35M vs. ~$104.05M) and full-year growth metrics underscore strong demand momentum that traders are rewarding. Positive Sentiment: Recent insider and institutional buying activity has been reported (multiple purchases noted), which can support investor confidence in the company’s prospects. Quiver Quantitative article

Recent insider and institutional buying activity has been reported (multiple purchases noted), which can support investor confidence in the company’s prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Official earnings press release and conference call provide full details and management commentary — useful for investors who want line-item and guidance context. BusinessWire press release

Official earnings press release and conference call provide full details and management commentary — useful for investors who want line-item and guidance context. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed estimates — Q4 EPS was ($0.28) versus consensus (~($0.18)), which highlights near-term profitability headwinds despite revenue growth. MarketBeat earnings report

EPS missed estimates — Q4 EPS was ($0.28) versus consensus (~($0.18)), which highlights near-term profitability headwinds despite revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Needham trimmed its price target from $42 to $33 (still a Buy) — the reduction narrows upside expectations even though the analyst rating remains positive. Benzinga note

YSS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers’ complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense’s (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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