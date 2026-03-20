JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 507,812 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 640.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,812 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $58,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

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Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $103.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average is $97.96.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

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