JOY (TSE:JOY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

JOY Co., Ltd. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.24 and last traded at C$5.30, with a volume of 341028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.03.

Trending Headlines about JOY

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Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and profile pieces referencing people or themes named “Joy” (mental‑health startup profile, fashion and entertainment stories about Anya Taylor‑Joy and others). These are editorial/consumer pieces with no direct corporate relevance to JOY Co., Ltd. — unlikely to move fundamentals. How experiencing anhedonia gave birth to Dr. Judith ‘Joy’ Joseph’s mental health platform

Coverage and profile pieces referencing people or themes named “Joy” (mental‑health startup profile, fashion and entertainment stories about Anya Taylor‑Joy and others). These are editorial/consumer pieces with no direct corporate relevance to JOY Co., Ltd. — unlikely to move fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple lifestyle and entertainment pieces about Anya Taylor‑Joy (fashion, film interviews). These are unrelated to JOY Co., Ltd.’s business and unlikely to affect the stock. Anya Taylor‑Joy on Alia Atreides in Dune: Part Three

Multiple lifestyle and entertainment pieces about Anya Taylor‑Joy (fashion, film interviews). These are unrelated to JOY Co., Ltd.’s business and unlikely to affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: director/insider Richard Tracy sold multiple blocks of JOY shares on March 19 (31,000 @ C$5.43, 5,000 @ C$5.40 and 19,500 @ C$5.44), totaling ~55,500 shares for ~C$301,410 in proceeds. Insider reductions can be interpreted as profit‑taking and may pressure sentiment even if economically small relative to the company’s market cap. MarketBeat JOY filings

JOY Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$360.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at JOY

JOY ( TSE:JOY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JOY had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 13.26%.The company had revenue of C$41.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that JOY Co., Ltd. will post 0.2601215 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JOY news, insider Richard Tracy sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total value of C$168,330.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$615,474.21. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $301,410. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JOY

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Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

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