Jorey Chernett Purchases 531,000 Shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorey Chernett purchased 531,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,516,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,028.64. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neuronetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

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Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 121.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on STIM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STIM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madryn Asset Management LP bought a new position in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,497,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 580.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,164,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 1,846,801 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,353,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Neuronetics by 2,993.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 610,014 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 556,268 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

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Neuronetics, Inc is a commercial‐stage medical technology company that develops and markets non-invasive neuromodulation therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s flagship product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, uses repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) to deliver targeted magnetic pulses to areas of the brain implicated in major depressive disorder (MDD). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the treatment of adults with treatment-resistant depression and is supported by a growing body of clinical evidence demonstrating its safety and efficacy.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Neuronetics focuses on advancing clinical care through innovation in neurostimulation.

Further Reading

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