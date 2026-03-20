Jorey Chernett Buys 83,000 Shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorey Chernett bought 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $212,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 6,676,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,090,711.04. The trade was a 1.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jorey Chernett also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Jorey Chernett acquired 105,848 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $257,210.64.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Jorey Chernett acquired 88,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Jorey Chernett acquired 45,600 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $91,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jorey Chernett bought 30,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jorey Chernett bought 80,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00.

AirSculpt Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

Trending Headlines about AirSculpt Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 49.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 48,734 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 355,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 132,327 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting AirSculpt Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major insider accumulation — Jorey Chernett (a large shareholder) has been buying repeatedly in March, including 83,000 shares on March 17 at ~$2.56, bringing his position to ~6.68M shares. The sequence of buys (multiple transactions at lower prices earlier in the month) signals insider conviction and provides direct demand support for the stock. Insider Trades Article

Major insider accumulation — Jorey Chernett (a large shareholder) has been buying repeatedly in March, including 83,000 shares on March 17 at ~$2.56, bringing his position to ~6.68M shares. The sequence of buys (multiple transactions at lower prices earlier in the month) signals insider conviction and provides direct demand support for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation thesis debate — a Seeking Alpha piece argues the stock is “cheap enough” after a large prior decline and assigns a Buy rating based on valuation, but warns of near‑term revenue softness and execution risks (cost cuts vs. growth). This creates mixed investor interpretation: some see a value opportunity, others see fundamental risk. Seeking Alpha Article

Valuation thesis debate — a Seeking Alpha piece argues the stock is “cheap enough” after a large prior decline and assigns a Buy rating based on valuation, but warns of near‑term revenue softness and execution risks (cost cuts vs. growth). This creates mixed investor interpretation: some see a value opportunity, others see fundamental risk. Neutral Sentiment: Conflicted analyst coverage — coverage is sparse and mixed (MarketBeat/Globe & Mail flags analysts are conflicted), and consensus ratings lean toward “Reduce,” leaving guidance on fundamentals and price direction unclear. Globe & Mail Article

Conflicted analyst coverage — coverage is sparse and mixed (MarketBeat/Globe & Mail flags analysts are conflicted), and consensus ratings lean toward “Reduce,” leaving guidance on fundamentals and price direction unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options and trading activity reported — spikes in options volume and above‑average share turnover can amplify intraday moves and volatility without necessarily signaling a clear directional catalyst. Monitor volume/option flow for short‑term trading signals. American Banking News Article

Unusual options and trading activity reported — spikes in options volume and above‑average share turnover can amplify intraday moves and volatility without necessarily signaling a clear directional catalyst. Monitor volume/option flow for short‑term trading signals. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting appears unreliable — recent feeds show a “large increase” narrative but report zero shares/NaN changes and a 0.0‑day ratio, suggesting data errors rather than meaningful new short pressure. Investors should wait for cleaner short‑interest filings before concluding rising short activity.

Short‑interest reporting appears unreliable — recent feeds show a “large increase” narrative but report zero shares/NaN changes and a 0.0‑day ratio, suggesting data errors rather than meaningful new short pressure. Investors should wait for cleaner short‑interest filings before concluding rising short activity. Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation inquiry — law firm Johnson Fistel is investigating potential claims against AirSculpt’s executives on behalf of shareholders. Such probes can increase legal/regulatory risk and pressure sentiment, particularly for a small‑cap name. GlobeNewsWire Article

Investor litigation inquiry — law firm Johnson Fistel is investigating potential claims against AirSculpt’s executives on behalf of shareholders. Such probes can increase legal/regulatory risk and pressure sentiment, particularly for a small‑cap name. Negative Sentiment: Negative ratings/low price target pressure — Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a Sell and MarketBeat notes a consensus “Reduce” with a ~$6 target; these negative signals may limit upside and keep downside risk elevated until fundamentals or guidance improve. MarketBeat Coverage

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirSculpt Technologies has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AirSculpt Technologies

About AirSculpt Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) is a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive body contouring. The company’s flagship AirSculpt® platform combines pneumatic power with precision microcannulas to deliver fat removal, transfer and sculpting procedures. AirSculpt Technologies partners with both company-owned and franchised cosmetic surgery practices to offer a streamlined, office-based alternative to traditional liposuction.

Through its proprietary system, AirSculpt Technologies provides both consumers and medical professionals with an integrated solution that emphasizes reduced downtime, smaller incision sites, and more predictable outcomes.

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