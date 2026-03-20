John Cote Buys 552 Shares of Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) Stock

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) Director John Cote acquired 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.29 per share, for a total transaction of $78,544.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,544.08. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Resolute Holdings Management Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of NYSE:RHLD opened at $163.76 on Friday. Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $236.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -237.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resolute Holdings Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Resolute Holdings Management in the 4th quarter worth about $28,228,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,140,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000.

About Resolute Holdings Management

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Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

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