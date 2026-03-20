Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Jiangsu Expressway Co. (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70. Approximately 848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30,186% from the average daily volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06.

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About Jiangsu Expressway

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Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited is a China-based infrastructure enterprise primarily engaged in the investment, development, operation and management of toll roads. Headquartered in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, the company focuses on highway construction, maintenance and ancillary services designed to support regional transportation networks. It holds concessions for a portfolio of expressway projects, overseeing functions such as toll collection, traffic monitoring and road safety management.

The company’s core assets are concentrated within Jiangsu Province, one of China’s most economically dynamic regions.

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