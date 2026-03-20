JBR Co Financial Management Inc Acquires Shares of 899 Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 899 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8,579.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,199 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,745,000 after buying an additional 994,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $82,983,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,401,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Lumentum by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 710,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,558,000 after buying an additional 447,208 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lumentum to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Lumentum to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumentum to $595.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.06.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $47,580,182. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.48, for a total transaction of $2,596,542.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,402.36. This trade represents a 44.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is growing more bullish on Nvidia‑linked winners, and Lumentum is highlighted as a beneficiary of the AI optics wave—this narrative is supporting investor appetite. Article Title

Wall Street is growing more bullish on Nvidia‑linked winners, and Lumentum is highlighted as a beneficiary of the AI optics wave—this narrative is supporting investor appetite. Positive Sentiment: OFC product announcements (e.g., 1.6T DR4 OSFP transceiver, high‑power lasers) and a stated long‑term quarterly run rate target (~$2B) materially boost the growth story and justify higher valuations tied to AI data‑center networking. Article Title

OFC product announcements (e.g., 1.6T DR4 OSFP transceiver, high‑power lasers) and a stated long‑term quarterly run rate target (~$2B) materially boost the growth story and justify higher valuations tied to AI data‑center networking. Positive Sentiment: Buying ahead of Lumentum’s impending inclusion in the S&P 500 has driven accumulation over several sessions, adding momentum and higher trading volume. Article Title

Buying ahead of Lumentum’s impending inclusion in the S&P 500 has driven accumulation over several sessions, adding momentum and higher trading volume. Positive Sentiment: Independent bull signals—Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy with a $900 PT—support upside expectations from growth‑focused investors. Article Title

Independent bull signals—Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy with a $900 PT—support upside expectations from growth‑focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights Lumentum’s positioning in OCS and CPO markets as the hyperscale shift from copper to optics accelerates—structural demand that’s supportive but plays out over multiple quarters. Article Title

Zacks highlights Lumentum’s positioning in OCS and CPO markets as the hyperscale shift from copper to optics accelerates—structural demand that’s supportive but plays out over multiple quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes and intraday moves (Zacks/MSN/Fool) point to heavy volume and momentum; however, some analytics caution that near‑term earnings estimate revisions and valuation could slow the run. Article Title

Coverage notes and intraday moves (Zacks/MSN/Fool) point to heavy volume and momentum; however, some analytics caution that near‑term earnings estimate revisions and valuation could slow the run. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley set an equal‑weight rating with a $595 price target—well below recent levels—which could prompt some profit‑taking or temper upside from more conservative funds. Article Title

Lumentum Stock Up 10.2%

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $772.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.85 and a beta of 1.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $783.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.45.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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