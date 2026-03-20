Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $8.39. Japan Airlines shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 85,367 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research cut Japan Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Japan Airlines Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Airlines

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Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) is the flag carrier of Japan, providing both scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates a comprehensive network of domestic and international flights, connecting major cities across Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. In addition to its core passenger services, Japan Airlines offers charter operations, cargo logistics and maintenance support through its technical services division.

The airline’s network is centered on its primary hubs at Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports.

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