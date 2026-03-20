Jane Thompson Sells 1,850 Shares of Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) Stock

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) Director Jane Thompson sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $230,177.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,486.66. The trade was a 22.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Resolute Holdings Management Stock Performance

Shares of RHLD stock opened at $163.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.73. Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $236.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -237.33.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Holdings Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,292,000. Balance Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,149,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,891,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,228,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Resolute Holdings Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

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