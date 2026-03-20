iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.7% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

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iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $188.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.45. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

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