iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 0.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $105,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

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iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA stock opened at $227.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $250.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.45.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

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