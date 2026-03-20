iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 65.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,852 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3%

DVY stock opened at $148.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.10. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.1493 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. The Index consists of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.