iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Stock Position Increased by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,779 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,747,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,114,000 after purchasing an additional 648,801 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,230,003,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,596,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,335,000 after buying an additional 1,333,316 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $247.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $271.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.