iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,939 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 9.7% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $187,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $435.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $456.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.78. The stock has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

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