iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 282,998 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 155,043 shares.The stock last traded at $24.98 and had previously closed at $25.04.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26.

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iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 43,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 226,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,292,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000.

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The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index. SUSB was launched on Jul 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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