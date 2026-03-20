iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 282,998 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 155,043 shares.The stock last traded at $24.98 and had previously closed at $25.04.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index. SUSB was launched on Jul 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.