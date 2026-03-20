iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,381 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. FWG Investments LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allium Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allium Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average is $90.31.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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