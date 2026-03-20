iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 646.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,140,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 427.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at $357,000.

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iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $39.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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