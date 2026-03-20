Iowa State Bank Purchases 22,029 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Iowa State Bank owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 87.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $771,000.

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SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $23.99.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

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