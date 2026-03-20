IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $31.2340. Approximately 17,052,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 21,573,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

IonQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

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Positive Sentiment: IonQ and the University of Cambridge are opening the IonQ Quantum Innovation Centre and will host a 256‑qubit system — a major hardware deployment in the UK that raises IonQ’s commercial credibility in Europe and links research partners directly to its hardware. IonQ Cambridge Deal Links Quantum Hardware Deployment With Growth Potential

IonQ and the University of Cambridge are opening the IonQ Quantum Innovation Centre and will host a 256‑qubit system — a major hardware deployment in the UK that raises IonQ’s commercial credibility in Europe and links research partners directly to its hardware. Positive Sentiment: The proposed acquisition of SkyWater (SKYT) is positioned to make IonQ a vertically integrated full‑stack quantum company, potentially accelerating development (IonQ cites faster timelines toward larger qubit targets) and expanding pro‑forma revenue to a much larger base. The deal could lower manufacturing costs and shorten timelines if integration works as planned. The SkyWater Deal: IonQ’s Bid for Quantum Supremacy

The proposed acquisition of SkyWater (SKYT) is positioned to make IonQ a vertically integrated full‑stack quantum company, potentially accelerating development (IonQ cites faster timelines toward larger qubit targets) and expanding pro‑forma revenue to a much larger base. The deal could lower manufacturing costs and shorten timelines if integration works as planned. Neutral Sentiment: Recent industry/earnings roundups note IonQ’s 2025 revenue base (~$130M) and broader sector results; they underline that quantum remains early‑stage, with mixed near‑term revenue visibility but sizeable long‑term TAM estimates. These summaries provide context but not a near‑term catalyst. Quantum computing earnings Q4 and FY25: IonQ, D-Wave, Rigetti results

Recent industry/earnings roundups note IonQ’s 2025 revenue base (~$130M) and broader sector results; they underline that quantum remains early‑stage, with mixed near‑term revenue visibility but sizeable long‑term TAM estimates. These summaries provide context but not a near‑term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has been negative: coverage shows shares falling in recent sessions and the stock traded down following the SkyWater announcement — suggesting investor concern about near‑term dilution/financing, execution risk and the time needed to convert strategic benefits into revenue. IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Declines More Than Market

Market reaction has been negative: coverage shows shares falling in recent sessions and the stock traded down following the SkyWater announcement — suggesting investor concern about near‑term dilution/financing, execution risk and the time needed to convert strategic benefits into revenue. Negative Sentiment: Key risks flagged by analysts and coverage: SkyWater’s approach‑agnostic customers may hesitate to work with a supplier now owned by a competitor, and IonQ will need to fund hundreds of millions in cash consideration despite holding large cash reserves — raising execution and integration risk that could pressure the stock until proof points arrive. The SkyWater Deal: IonQ’s Bid for Quantum Supremacy

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IonQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IonQ from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.45.

IonQ Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,145. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,326.42. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,581 shares of company stock worth $591,156 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 28.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 4.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 11.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

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IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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