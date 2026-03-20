Investors Research Corp Has $15.56 Million Holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF $VSDA

Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.07% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $15,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSDA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

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VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average is $54.25. The company has a market cap of $223.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.87. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $59.18.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.1427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

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