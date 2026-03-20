Investors Research Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.0% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,394,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,875,000 after acquiring an additional 45,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,982,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,764,000 after purchasing an additional 754,395 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,914,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,342,000 after purchasing an additional 61,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,642,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,860,000 after purchasing an additional 198,401 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,769,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,781,000 after purchasing an additional 402,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $100.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.18. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $109.63.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.