Investment Research Partners LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Visa Inc. $V

Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Define Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $299.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.82. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.03 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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