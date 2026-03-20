Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Medtronic (MDT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) recently:

3/10/2026 – Medtronic had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Leerink Partners. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Medtronic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2026 – Medtronic was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/27/2026 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $117.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2026 – Medtronic was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/18/2026 – Medtronic had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $107.00 to $103.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Medtronic was upgraded by Mizuho to “strong-buy”.

2/18/2026 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by Leerink Partners from $120.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $121.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Medtronic is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Medtronic was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Medtronic had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Medtronic is now covered by Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Medtronic is now covered by CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Medtronic is now covered by Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Medtronic was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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