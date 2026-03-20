Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264,339 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for 16.6% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 1.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $165,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

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Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $115.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

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