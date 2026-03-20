Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.55. Approximately 3,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.49.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.66.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund normally invests at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, information technology, telecommunication services and utilities.
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