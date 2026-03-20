Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.64 and last traded at $43.87. 161,571,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 110,359,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citic Securities raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.74.

Intel Stock Down 5.0%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $219.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.31, a PEG ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,695,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,579,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

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Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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